Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

While low clouds and patchy fog along much of the Southern California coast will continue through the weekend, yet another heat wave is headed for desert, mountain and valley regions by early next week, the National Weather Service forecasted.

The warming trend is likely to start Sunday and peak by Tuesday and Wednesday with inland temps spiking at around 100-110 degrees. High temperatures on Monday could range from 95-105 degrees.

Nighttime temps will bring some relief with lows in the 60s-70s, according to the weather service. Cooler conditions are expected throughout coastal areas.

“This may be a prolonged heat wave as all signs suggest the heat continuing through much of next week,” NWS said. “Increased incidents of heat related illnesses and stress to the power grid may result.”

Forecasters also noted a slim possibility, a 10-20% chance, of mid-to-high clouds creeping into the region that could complicate the predicted temps.

During the excessive temps, residents are urged to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, such as reducing exposure to the sun in the hottest part of the day, drinking plenty of fluids and seeking out air-conditioned spaces. For those without air conditioning, free cooling centers are available throughout L.A. County.

With an elevated risk of fires brought on by the excessive heat, officials are also warning residents to take care with possible fire ignition sources.