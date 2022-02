Hot conditions are expected to last through the weekend in Southern California, with a heat advisory in effect through Sunday evening.

The unseasonable heat and gusty winds fueled two fires Thursday, including the Emerald Fire in the Laguna Beach area and the Sycamore Fire in Whittier.

Several new heat records were set in the Southland on Thursday, including a temperature of 89 degrees Burbank Airport .

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 11, 2022.