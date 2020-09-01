SoCal driver receives three speeding tickets in one day, CHP says

A driver was ticketed three separate times for speeding in Southern California on Sunday, including once where his car was traveling at almost 120 mph, CHP officials said.

The unidentified driver, who was behind the wheel of a white Volkswagen Passat, received the first ticket shortly after 9 a.m. He was pulled over by an officer with CHP’s Barstow office for doing 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to a California Highway Patrol Instagram post.

At 10:45, the same driver received another ticket — this time for going in excess of 100 mph in an area where the posted speed limit was 70 mph, authorities said. An officer measured his speed at 119 mph.

Hours later, the Volkswagen driver was pulled over by CHP for speeding in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County, marking his third ticket of the day, the post stated. He was cited for unsafe speed after allegedly driving 62 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Authorities posted photos of all three speeding tickets, blurring out the driver’s name. They used the incident to remind drivers to observe speed limits.

“If you are driving so fast that you are breaking the law & endangering innocent lives around you, as well as endangering yourself —- PLEASE THINK TWICE BEFORE WE STOP YOU THREE TIMES,” the post read.