SoCal fairgrounds, theme parks open drive-through holiday shows to offset lost revenue

A child in a car looks at fake snowfall and colorful lights at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia on Dec. 3. Theme parks and other big venues hope light shows’ admission fees offset some of the revenue they’ve lost in the pandemic. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Roller coaster enthusiast Gregg Condon hasn’t been able to jump on his favorite thrill rides since the pandemic forced nearly all of California’s theme parks to close nine months ago.

But he recently returned to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia with his family for a more sedate experience: a drive through the amusement park to admire trees, buildings and oversized decorations adorned with thousands of multicolored twinkling lights, accompanied by blaring holiday music.

“There are certain things that can’t be done in 2020, but I think Magic Mountain did a fantastic job of adapting to a very tough situation,” the Oxnard resident said.

With the pandemic putting an end to large public gatherings, theme parks, fairgrounds, racetracks and other venues that host huge crowds are adapting by launching holiday drive-through events in hopes of recovering some of the revenue they’ve lost in the ongoing health crisis.

