A family from the Inland Empire is mourning the loss of two of their six children in a house fire less than two weeks before Christmas.

According to local officials, the fire was first reported just before 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the 2500 block of St. Lawrence Street in Barstow.

Barstow Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the location on calls of multiple children being trapped inside the burning home and started two separate rescues amid heavy fire and smoke conditions, the department said in a release.

“Firefighters jumped through two separate bedroom windows to locate and rescue the trapped children,” the Barstow Fire Protection District said. “They successfully handed the children out of the windows to Barstow Police Officers who rushed them to waiting ambulances.”

Firefighters fighting a house fire in Barstow, CA on Dec. 14, 2023. (Instagram/@kserrano562)

The two children were transported to Barstow Community Hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

She was identified by authorities and family members as 2-year-old Aalijah Isom.

The second child, Aalijah’s 7-year-old sister Annie, was airlifted to the UC Irvine burn facility in Orange County, authorities said. She later died, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family to help cover funeral expenses.

“We [hold] an unyielding love for each of our six children,” the girls’ parents, Akeem and Charmon Isom, said in the GoFundMe. “The brothers and sisters were incredibly close, sharing a deep affection for one another.”

The Isom family as seen in an undated family photo. (GoFundMe)

Aalijah, the youngest of the six, was described as “the heart of the family” and a “joyful, beautiful baby girl.”

Her older sister Annie cared deeply for Aalijah and the rest of her siblings, the fundraiser said, adding that she was a “vivacious spirit” who added “a touch of joy and laughter to their lives.”

Video of the fire posted to social media shows smoke billowing from the roof of the home as firefighters quickly ascend to the roof to fight the flames and rescue the children.

To donate to the Isom family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Donations, such as clothing and household necessities, can be mailed to 940 Navajo Street, Barstow, CA, 92311, the family said.