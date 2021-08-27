SoCal gas prices see 1st week-over-week drop of the year: AAA

A customer prepares to pump gas at a Shell station on July 12, 2021 in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This week brought mixed news for Southern California drivers looking to see some relief from high prices at the pump.

The good news: Prices in some parts of the region experienced a slight drop over the past week, marking the region’s first weekly decline of 2021.

The bad news: They started ticking upward again after a short outage at a local refinery.

That’s according to the latest AAA gas report from Thursday.

In California, drivers are paying an average of $4.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, about a cent lower than last week, according to an Auto Club news release.

Pump prices saw a week-over-week dip in Riverside ($4.31), San Diego ($4.34) and Orange ($4.36) counties, but remained largely unchanged in other areas, including Los Angeles ($4.39), San Bernardino ($4.34) and Ventura ($4.35) counties.

However, some parts of the Southland have seen an uptick in recent days following an outage at Chevron’s El Segundo refinery.

“While prices are down in some areas compared to last week primarily because of lower oil costs, unfortunately Southern California prices began rising again in the last couple of days due to a one-day outage,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring explained in the release.

Overall, the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas remains pennies higher than it was a month ago in the Southland.

But nationwide, gasoline costs this week dropped amid a significant decline in crude oil prices, according to AAA. That could potentially lead to lower gas prices soon.

“The price per barrel is at the cheapest in three months,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said in a news release earlier this week. “If this downward trend continues and less expensive prices are sustained, Americans can expect to see relief at the pump in the near future.”

The nationwide average is about $3.58, which is three cents cheaper than last week, according to the Auto Club.