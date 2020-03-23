SoCal gets some record rain; showers expected through Monday morning

Parts of Southern California broke rainfall records Sunday in a storm that’s expected to shower the region through Monday morning.

Motorists drive through the rain in Hollywood on March 22, 2020. (KTLA)

According to the National Weather Service in Oxnard, the Los Angeles International Airport broke its previous daily rainfall record of 0.82 inches with 1.71 inches of rain. Downtown L.A. surpassed its 1.11 inch record with 1.42 inches, and Lancaster exceeded its old record of 0.41 inches by .01 inches.

Scattered showers will continue through the morning as a low pressure system moves over the region, NWS said.

The greater Los Angeles area can expect a 30% chance of rain before 11 a.m. Daytime highs will approach 64 degrees, with winds that could gust up to 15 mph.

We have officially broken records for maximum daily rainfall amounts at LA Airport, DWTLA, Lancaster, and Palmdale! Follow the link for details. #LArain #wxRecords #CAweather https://t.co/CdhTUrCsen — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 23, 2020