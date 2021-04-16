SoCal headed for warmer weather, with temps to hit 80s and 90s starting this weekend

After a week of overcast skies, cooler temperatures and even some drizzle, Southern California is headed for a warmup this weekend.

The warming trend will last until Monday, bringing well above normal temperatures to the region through the period, according to meteorologist Bruno Rodriguez with the National Weather Service’s San Diego office.

Highs will approach 100 degrees in low desert areas, and into the 90s across much of the inland valleys, he said.

Temperatures will run about 10 to almost 20 degrees above average, with the heat expected to peak Monday.

Extra, extra, read all about it 🗞️ You may have to chase after that Sunday paper as Santa Ana winds are expected to be quite gusty for our northern areas. Be prepared if traveling and stay hydrated if outside as temperatures will be on the toasty side! #cawx pic.twitter.com/AeKdQaKLjy — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 16, 2021

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the forecast calls for highs in the 80s and around 90 degrees, with humidity plummeting to as low as 5%.

Temperatures will start to dip again Tuesday, although above average heat will likely stick around for another week or so and intensify their grip across the West Coast and other western states, Rodriguez said, citing NWS’s Climate Prediction Center.

There’s “practically no chance of us being below normal in terms of temperature as we head into the second half of the month,” he said in a video posted earlier this week.

☀️ A big warmup is on the way this weekend! 🌡️ High temperatures will run 10-15 degrees above average by Sunday, with the heat peaking on Monday. Tuesday will be slightly cooler for areas west of the mountains, but the heat will hold on through midweek in the deserts.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/yX3LdujFdB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 15, 2021

On top of hot and dry conditions, forecasters also anticipate winds will kick up this weekend, bringing elevated fire danger to Southern California.

A wind advisory is scheduled to be in effect for parts of the Inland Empire, as well as some Orange County mountain and foothill areas, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

“Santa Ana winds are expected to be quite gusty for our northern areas,” a tweet on NWS San Diego’s account stated.

In L.A. and Ventura counties, “weak to locally moderate” offshore winds will bring gusts of 25 to 45 mph to the area on Sunday, according to the forecast.

Amid the “very warm and dry” conditions, the weather service advises people to be cautious when working or participating in recreational activities outdoors, and to keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

The agency also reminded people never to leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle.

Are you ready for hot weather? Very warm conditions coming up Sun-Mon, with offshore winds and low humidity. Use caution in the #CAheat and with any source of flame! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XPj3IE2Hgd — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 16, 2021