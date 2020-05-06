Breaking News
Watch live: Law enforcement, firefighters head to Cedars-Sinai hospital to honor nurses on National Nurses Day
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

SoCal heads into peak of spring heat wave a day after temps hit 106 degrees in Palm Springs

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Southern California faced more summer-like weather Wednesday as a spring heat wave headed toward its peak.

Heat advisories for a swath of the region were expected to be in effect until Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures were expected to range from 85 to 90 degrees (29.4-32.2 Celsius) near some coastal areas and much higher inland due to the continuing influence of high pressure centered over northern Baja California.

On Tuesday, inland cities such as San Bernardino hit 99 (37 Celsius) while Palm Springs roasted at 106 degrees (41 Celsius).

Los Angeles County said eight cooling centers would operate from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for people who lack air-conditioning at home. The centers will comply with physical distancing measures required due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smog regulators warned of likely poor air quality in many areas of the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley.

“Although Los Angeles saw one of its greatest stretches of clean air in early spring due to rainfall and reduced economic activity that came as a result of the COVID-19 stay-at-home measures, these changes were only temporary,” the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.

Much cooler conditions are expected by the weekend due to a large low-pressure system over the northeast Pacific.

Here’s a list of cooling centers in Los Angeles County and their operating hours:

Emergency Cooling Center Hours:
Wednesday, May 6, 2020 – Thursday, May 7, 2020
12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Ruben F. Salazar Park
3864 Whittier Blvd.
Los Angeles

Valleydale Park
5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave
Azusa

Mary M. Bethune Park
1244 E 61st Street
Los Angeles

El Cariso Community Regional Park
13100 Hubbard St
Sylmar

South Whittier Library
11543 Colima Rd.
Whittier

Loma Alta Park
3330 Lincoln Ave.
Altadena

Jackie Robinson Park
8773 E Avemie R
Sun Village

Buena Vista Branch Library (City Facility)
300 N Buena Vista St
Burbank

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter