SoCal heads into peak of spring heat wave a day after temps hit 106 degrees in Palm Springs

Southern California faced more summer-like weather Wednesday as a spring heat wave headed toward its peak.

Heat advisories for a swath of the region were expected to be in effect until Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures were expected to range from 85 to 90 degrees (29.4-32.2 Celsius) near some coastal areas and much higher inland due to the continuing influence of high pressure centered over northern Baja California.

On Tuesday, inland cities such as San Bernardino hit 99 (37 Celsius) while Palm Springs roasted at 106 degrees (41 Celsius).

Hot again today and Thursday in the coastal and valley zones, then not quite as hot Friday and Saturday. Hot in the deserts through Friday, then temperatures will start trending a little lower on Saturday and Sunday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FtwgPEOcDo — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 6, 2020

Los Angeles County said eight cooling centers would operate from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for people who lack air-conditioning at home. The centers will comply with physical distancing measures required due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smog regulators warned of likely poor air quality in many areas of the South Coast Air Basin and the Coachella Valley.

“Although Los Angeles saw one of its greatest stretches of clean air in early spring due to rainfall and reduced economic activity that came as a result of the COVID-19 stay-at-home measures, these changes were only temporary,” the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.

Much cooler conditions are expected by the weekend due to a large low-pressure system over the northeast Pacific.

Here’s a list of cooling centers in Los Angeles County and their operating hours:

Emergency Cooling Center Hours:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 – Thursday, May 7, 2020

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Ruben F. Salazar Park

3864 Whittier Blvd.

Los Angeles

Valleydale Park

5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave

Azusa

Mary M. Bethune Park

1244 E 61st Street

Los Angeles

El Cariso Community Regional Park

13100 Hubbard St

Sylmar

South Whittier Library

11543 Colima Rd.

Whittier

Loma Alta Park

3330 Lincoln Ave.

Altadena

Jackie Robinson Park

8773 E Avemie R

Sun Village

Buena Vista Branch Library (City Facility)

300 N Buena Vista St

Burbank