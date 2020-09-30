SoCal heat wave expected to peak with more 100-degree temperatures Wednesday

A prolonged fall heat wave that has already brought record-setting temperatures to the Southland is expected to peak Wednesday, according to forecasters.

More triple-digit temperatures are projected throughout Southern California, with valleys reaching up to 106 degrees and even coastal areas potentially hitting 100 degrees, the National Weather Service Los Angeles reported.

The day got off to a warm start in the foothills, as overnight lows reached into the 80s and 90s, according to the Weather Service.

A warm start to the day especially in the foothills where low temperatures remained in the 80s overnight…even a few lower 90s in darker orange. Heat advisories are in effect today. Take precautions exercising or working outdoors between 10am-7pm. #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/aQE7l5ohiX — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 30, 2020

The agency forecast the following highs for the day: Los Angeles, 95; Long Beach, 85; Santa Clarita, 102; Simi Valley; Anaheim, 102; Irvine, 95; Ontario, 101; Riverside, 104; San Bernardino, 105; Temecula, 100; and Palm Springs, 108.

On Tuesday, a number of areas experienced temperatures of 100 degrees or above, and three areas in the southwest part of the state — Woodland Hills (108); Paso Robles (104); and Sandberg (90) — saw record highs for the day, the weather service reported.

Forecasts indicated that Wednesday, along with Tuesday, would be the hottest days of the week, according to NWS.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti encouraged Angelenos to prepare for the sweltering heat.

“Today is expected to be the hottest this week,” Garcetti tweeted Wednesday. “Please use extra precaution to stay hydrated and stay cool.”

Cooling center locations and other heat safety information available at https://t.co/RulVSqtAQP. pic.twitter.com/89L6ZayyTy — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 30, 2020

To keep cool, the Weather Service advises limiting outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., avoiding hiking or prolonged exposure during the heat, wearing light-colored clothing that is lightweight, seeking shade or air conditioning, and drinking plenty of water.

The hot and dry conditions will also continue to bring an elevated risk of fire danger in Southern California through Friday, forecasters warned. Weather conditions are ripe for large smoke plumes and rapid fire spread for new or existing blazes.

On Tuesday, firefighters battled a vegetation fire that ignited in the area of Gavilan Road and Lake Mathews Drive near Perris around 1:30 p.m. and burned 227 acres. The Candy Fire was 95% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

And crews are still working to contain a blaze in the Angeles National Forest that broke out Monday afternoon in a remote area northeast of Santa Clarita. The Martindale Fire has burned 230 acres and is 40% contained, according to the latest update from the U.S. Forest Service’s incident information website.

