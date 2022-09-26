Sweltering temperatures have returned to Southern California, prompting Los Angeles officials to activate some of its cooling centers Monday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal for Los Angeles and Ventura interior coast and valley locations through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning has been issued through 8 p.m. Tuesday for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

That has led the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks to activate cooling centers at the Fred Roberts Recreation Center at 4700 Honduras Street in Los Angeles and at Mid Valley Senior Center at 8801 Kester Avenue in Panorama City.

The cooling centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Wednesday, according to a news release from the city.

More information regarding L.A. cooling centers can be found by calling 3-1-1 or by visiting the Emergency Management Department website.

The National Weather Service has warned of possible heat related illnesses over portions of southwest California due to the rising temperatures.

Still, forecasters say this week’s heat wave will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler, and seven days shorter, than the one that hit earlier in the month.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to arrive on Wednesday or Thursday but forecasters say the big cooldown won’t happen until the weekend.