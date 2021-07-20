SoCal home prices hit all-time high, again

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A real estate sign is seen in front of a house for sale in West Los Angeles in this file photo. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A real estate sign is seen in front of a house for sale in West Los Angeles in this file photo. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Southern California’s real estate market hit another historic peak in June, with home prices soaring to yet another all-time high, though analysts see the extreme bidding wars of the last year beginning to ease.

June’s median home price of $680,000 tops the previous record of $667,000, set in May, according to data released Tuesday by data firm DQNews. It represents a 22.5% increase from June 2020, when the market in the six-county region slowed significantly as sellers pulled homes off the market because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Since then, a dramatic rebound has seen 11 straight months of double-digit median home price rises.

Experts credit multiple factors: fast-expanding buyer markets such as millennials, more demand for space as more people work from home, and ultra-low mortgage rates, which are attracting wealthy investors who compete with the middle class for limited housing stock.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News