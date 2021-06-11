This Dec. 27, 2012 file photo shows the newsroom of the Orange County Register in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Staffers at 11 Southern California newspapers, including the Orange County Register, voted Friday to unionize, joining a wave of newsrooms turning to organized labor amid job cuts and uncertainty in the newspaper industry.

The papers make up the Southern California News Group, which is owned by Alden Global Capital — a New York hedge fund that has amassed one of the largest newspaper portfolios in the country while aggressively cutting costs at its properties.

After a 64-19 vote, the SCNG Guild now represents about 140 nonmanagement editorial employees at the Register, Los Angeles Daily News, (Riverside) Press-Enterprise, (Long Beach) Press-Telegram, (Torrance) Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Pasadena Star-News, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Whittier Daily News and Redlands Daily Facts.

The news group joins the Media Guild of the West, a local chapter of the NewsGuild-CWA, which represents journalists at media outlets including the Los Angeles Times.

Huge day! The journalists of SCNG Guild have voted *overwhelmingly* to form a union! The vote was 64-19.



We now represent the workers of 11 daily newspapers in Southern California.



This is the 1st time many of these papers have ever voted to unionize. This is history, folks! — SCNGguild (@SCNGguild) June 11, 2021