The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, prompting law enforcement agencies hundreds of miles away to increase presence at schools.

In Southern California, several law enforcement agencies said they were monitoring the situation and stepping up patrols near campuses.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, the Orange County Intelligence Center is monitoring the situation and we’ll have an increased presence at schools in our jurisdiction,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said. “No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s stations will also be closely monitoring and working with school resource officers to ensure children’s safety, officials said.

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department assured residents that while there were no threats to schools in the area, more officers will be at campuses this week.

“Although this occurred many miles away and there are no threats to schools in this area, we will have an extra presence of police officers at schools in PVE this week to provide an assurance of safety to the students, staff and parents,” the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department said.

At the Corona Norco Unified School District, Supt. Sam Buenrostro said both the Corona Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will have additional presence and patrols across the district’s campuses.

“I know many of you may feel anxious about sending your students to school tomorrow,” Buenrostro told parents. “I want to inform you of the extra safety precautions we have in place to protect the students of our District.”

The shooting in Texas happened Tuesday, when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside a fourth grade classroom and began “shooting anyone that was in his way,” officials said.

Officers eventually got into the classroom and killed the gunman, who used an AR-style rifle.