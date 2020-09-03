SoCal man accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughters, 1 of whom gave birth to 2 of his children: LASD

A man wanted on a warrant for sex crimes against his underage stepdaughters was arrested this week in Oxnard, officials said Wednesday.

Abraham Guy Williams, 39, is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the two girls in the family’s home, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Detectives began investigating Williams in July 2019, when one of the victims — now 18 — reported the sex abuse against her and her sister. She said the crimes occurred when she was between 9 and 17 years old.

One of the victims gave birth to two of Williams’ daughters, authorities said.

The family lived in multiple locations during that time, including Granada Hills, Palmdale and Salt Lake City, Utah, deputies said.

When the family confronted Williams about the crimes, he fled and had not been heard from for about two years, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A Ventura County vehicle theft task force located Williams in Oxnard Monday night, on the 3000 block of South E Street, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities arrested him on a warrant out of L.A. County for lewd acts against a child under 14.

Ventura County inmate records show Williams was not in a vehicle but on foot at the time of his arrest.

He remained in custody on $3.1 million bail at the Ventura County jail Wednesday night, according to the booking records, which show he’s accused of additional crimes including forcible rape and continuous sexual abuse.

No further details were available.