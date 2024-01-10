Loved ones are devastated after a young man was found shot to death at a New Year’s Eve party in Manhattan Beach.

The victim, Andrei Gianan, 24, was found lying on the street on the 1400 block of 11th Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

Known as “Nico” to his friends, he was described as a good kid with a generous heart.

“I’m still in disbelief at this point,” said Frank Gianan, Nico’s father. “I really don’t know how to move on. There are no words for a father to lose his son.”

Nico went out to a party in Manhattan Beach on New Year’s Eve. The details leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but he was found by police with a gunshot wound to the head.

No suspects were found at the scene. His family is desperate for answers.

Andrei “Nico” Gianan seen in a family photo.

Loved ones are devastated after Andrei “Nico” Gianan, 24, was found shot to death at a New Year’s Eve party in Manhattan Beach on Dec. 31, 2023. (South Bay Responders)

Andrei “Nico” Gianan and family seen in a personal photo.

“I do believe that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Angel Mallen, a family friend. “He’s not somebody who would run into a situation like this. He was just a really kind person.”

His friends and family remained devastated by his death, saying Nico would never hang out with the wrong crowd.

He had been working at Wing Stop while preparing to start college classes in February.

“He was the youngest of five kids so he really knew how to light up the room with just his personality and his smile,” Mallen said.

“Absolutely the most fun-loving, nice kid,” Frank said. “All his friends have told me the same thing.”

Following Nico’s death, his organs were donated to help save others’ lives.

“He can be a miracle to other families,” Frank said. “That’s the only consolation we have at this point. He can be a light to other families.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has taken over the investigation and is searching for the suspects involved and a possible motive.

As Nico’s loved ones come to terms with his death, they’re pleading with the public to help catch the shooter.

“Cooperate with the authorities so we can find justice for my son,” Frank said.

A GoFundMe page to help Nico’s family with funeral costs can be found here.

Anyone with information can call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at 213-229-1700.