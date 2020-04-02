SoCal McDonald’s restaurants offering free breakfast to healthcare workers, 1st responders during coronavirus pandemic

A McDonald’s Egg McMuffin is displayed at a McDonald’s restaurant on July 23, 2015 in Fairfield (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

McDonald’s franchisees in Southern California want to help support first responders and medical professionals who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis by offering them free breakfast.

Starting Thursday, healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters can receive a free Egg McMuffin sandwich and small coffee at more than 700 of the fast-food restaurant’s locations throughout the Southland.

“We’ve been inspired by the commitment of our first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” Paul Tulaphorn, McDonald’s franchisee and association president of the local McDonald’s owner operators group, said in a news release.

The free breakfast offer is good until 10:30 a.m. daily at participating locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, San Diego and Imperial counties.

First responders or healthcare workers will need a valid ID or uniform to receive their sandwich and coffee, according to the release.

“On behalf of our franchisees and employees, McDonald’s Southern California region stands ready and proud to serve our local heroes,” Tulaphorn said.

McDonald’s joins a growing list of companies, such as Starbucks and Krispy Kreme, that are offering free food and/or beverages as a measure of gratitude to our nation’s first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.