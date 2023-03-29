With a winter storm warning in effect for some mountain communities, many are bracing for snow as yet another weather system moves across the region, just weeks after blizzard conditions left many San Bernardino County residents trapped in their homes and in need of emergency assistance.

Snow had started falling in the San Bernardino County Mountains by Wednesday afternoon, an area that has already received unprecedented amounts of snow in a short amount of time.

“You know, it wasn’t too bad, actually,” said a woman who traveled to Big Bear from Whittier. “We got to the foot of the mountain, Caltrans pulled us over and said, ‘Chains required.’ So, we pulled over, paid our $50 and had our chains put on.”

The latest spring storm is expected to bring roughly 18 inches to Snow Valley in Running Springs and several inches to areas around Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead and Crestline.

“The last couple of storms we’ve had, and the blizzard really significantly impacted the conditions of the roads here,” Big Bear Lake City Manager Erik Sund said.

Traffic heading down State Route 330 was forced to navigate around small rockslides and Sund said drivers are also dealing with more potholes than usual.

Vehicle seen navigating a small rockslide on State Route 330 on March 29, 2023. (KTLA)

“We have crews that are constantly out and about looking, and in many cases, we’re just throwing bags in potholes, just to create a safer environment and we’ll do safer repairs later,” Sund added.

Despite the challenges that severe weather has brought to the region, many are relieved that the mountains have reopened.

“We were closed down for three to four days at a time and then when we did come into work, we’d reopen for two to three hours,” Nikki Tubangey, with An Ran Ju Gelato & Teahouse, said. “We have gotten inventory in about two or three weeks now. We just got some in today.”

It’s still relatively slow in Big Bear Lake Village, but Tubangey hopes after this storm, it’ll get better.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be as busy as it usually is, hopefully,” she said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more snow into the nighttime hours, with the winter storm warning expiring at 2 p.m. Thursday.