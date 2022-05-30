Memorial Day is here, and tributes to our fallen heroes are scheduled throughout the Southland.

We’ve listed some of the events taking place Monday with information on where and when to attend:

Long Beach

The names of all armed forces members who have died in service since 9/11 will be read at Rosie the Riveter Park at 3599 Clark Ave. in Long Beach.

The event begins at 5:30 a.m. with active duty members, veterans and family members among those in attendance.

“It means a lot to them … every day is Memorial Day to them,” said Laura Herzog, the founder of Honoring Our Fallen.

“Our freedom isn’t free and our freedom has faces,” said Herzog, who talked about the importance of teaching children to honor those who have served.

“It’s our job to teach our children … and now that we can publicly gather it’s a great opportunity for us to bring out our children,” Herzog said.

Glendale

One thousand flags will fly atop 8-foot poles in a display of patriotism at the entrance of Forest Lawn Glendale at 1712 S. Glendale Ave.

The display honoring veterans, current military personnel, first responders, community leaders and other heroes will be in place from May 23 through May 30, according to the Glendale Field of Honor website.

“The Field of Honor Memorial provides a stirring display of red, white and blue that is difficult to describe, but not to be forgotten,” the website states.

Newport Beach

Every year, 1,776 flags transform Castaways Park at 700 Dover Drive into a “Field of Honor” to honor the men and women who served this country.

The display runs from Armed Forces Day (May 20) through May 31, according to the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor.

A special dedication is scheduled to take place on Memorial Day (May 30).

Boyle Heights

For 75 years, Mexican Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice have been honored on Memorial Day at Los Cinco Puntos, where East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue intersects with Indiana Street and Lorena Boulevard.

Every year on the eve of Memorial Day, a 24-hour vigil is held where volunteers stand guard over the memorial located there.

More information on the Los Cinco Puntos memorial can be found here.

More Memorial Day events can be found at the following links: