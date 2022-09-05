Southern California residents flocked to beaches to beat the heat on this Labor Day, crowding roads and parking lots.

The National Weather Service has released Excessive Heat warnings for most Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Bernardino County.

Temperatures for Labor Day can reach up to 113 degrees in some areas in L.A. County, while the coastal and beach areas are likely to remain in the low to upper 80s range.

Lifeguards are urging people to bring umbrellas for their beach day because too much sun could result in heat-related illness. They also want people to stay hydrated and remain in the shade as much as possible.

L.A. county has added more staff to various beaches to keep up with the influx of people.