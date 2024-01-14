A little more than two weeks after massive waves battered the Southern California coast, including a rogue wave in Ventura County that hospitalized nine people, some residents are still recovering from the flooding caused by strong winter storms.

The late December weather caused millions of dollars in damages and left many people in coastal communities scrambling for a place to live.

A retirement community in Port Hueneme was hit especially hard. Some residents on fixed incomes lost all their belongings and never thought they would need flood insurance.

To make matters worse, the storm hit just days before Christmas, flooding the community.

“All of a sudden, I said, ‘Oh my Gosh, it’s coming in through the front,’” Joan Luke told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw.

“I opened the front door, and I got pushed back by a flush of water,” her husband, Steve Luke said.

Devastated, the storm brought several feet of water into the Luke’s home and destroyed everything inside.

Joan and Steve Luke seen packing up what’s left of their belongings in Port Hueneme after heavy winter storms in Dec. 2023. (KTLA)

Flooding in a Port Hueneme community after heavy winter storms in Dec. 2023.

Flooding to some coastal communities after damaging winter storms in Dec. 2023. (OnScene.TV)

“The mold just sets in, a couple of bedroom sets, the living room set. Everything’s gone and it’s just hard when you’re older,” Joan said.

“We have to start over basically,” Steve said.

Dozens of their neighbors were also flooded out when the wash overfilled sending rushing water into the senior community and taking everyone by surprise.

Resident Barbara Hellard, who has lived in the community for more than 10 years, said she’s dismayed, especially living so far from the beach.

“There’s no reason that anyone would really invest in flood insurance because who expected a flood,” Hellard said. “If you had told me the day before this happened that this was going to happen, I would’ve told you that you were insane.”

Hellard is one of the lucky ones. She has been to stay in her home with the help of family and friends ripping out the walls, carpets and damaged furniture to avoid the buildup of mold. Many of her neighbors have not been so fortunate.

“I don’t want to move,” Joan Luke said. “We rent and so we have no choice except to go and then, financially, everything is more.”

While many in the community are struggling, Steve Luke said he’s trying to stay positive.

“Well, we’re thinking positive,” he said. “I keep telling my wife a good day is coming, something nice is going to happen. It has to after we went through what we went through.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been organized for Joan and Steve Luke as they try to recover from the damaging storms.