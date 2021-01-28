SoCal residents prepping as incoming storm brings possibilities of threatening mudslides, road closures

Southern California residents are preparing for a winter storm slated to roll into the region on Thursday, bringing with it the threats of flooding, mudslides and road closures in several areas.

While the rain is forecast for the Los Angeles area Thursday evening, with the heaviest rainfall expected overnight through Friday, road closures were already in place early in the recent burn areas of Arcadia, Monrovia and Sierra Madre near the Angeles National Forest.

Weather officials urged residents to be ready to leave in the event of evacuations that could be triggered by heavy rainfall, mud and debris flows, and to avoid roads leading into the forest.

One to 3 inches of rain are on tap for the coastal and valley area, and between 2 and 5 inches of rain are expected in the mountains, according to the forecast.

“That rain coming down the mountain can create a danger. Half an in inch of rain an hour could potentially cause a disaster situation,” L.A. County Fire Inspector Henry Narvaez said. “If you are concerned or if you are up against one of these areas that has the potential, we ask that you just have a plan.”

A flash flood watch has been issued from 4 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday for L.A. County’s recent foothill burn areas, including the Bobcat, Lake and Ranch2 fires, the National Weather Service reported.

A ⚠️Flash Flood Watch⚠️ has been issued for the recent burn areas in LA County including the Bobcat, Lake, and Ranch2. It will be in effect from 4pm Thursday through 4am Friday. If you live near these burn areas, now is the time to prepare for possible evacuation. #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 27, 2021

Travel was still being permitted on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area early Thursday, though the popular stretch of highway was closed most of Wednesday morning as wet and icy roads made conditions dangerous for motorists.

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday urged drivers who are making their way through the Grapevine to be prepared and take it slow.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Slow down and make sure you maintain a buffer between you and the cars around you,” CHP Officer Rich Anthies told KTLA.

I-5 is open in both directions in the Grapevine. Please keep your distance on wet pavement. This view shows current conditions at Tejon Pass. #Grapevine #Lebec #Gorman #SantaClarita #Tejon pic.twitter.com/01iIFEJdYT — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 28, 2021

Residents in other parts of Southern California, including Orange County are also being alerted to be aware of the incoming storm. On Thursday an emergency text alert was sent to residents notifying that a voluntary evacuation was issued by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department effective at 8 a.m. for the Bond Fire burn area.

“The O.C. Sheriff advices an evacuation warning (voluntary) for Silverado, Williams and Modjeska Canyons due to heavy rains and possible debris flow…,” the text alert stated.

In Riverside County, officials issued a warning on Twitter for some residents in the Santa Ana River Bottom area to move to high ground.

ALERT RIVCO — An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for residents living in the Santa Ana River Bottom area in Riverside County. Rains may cause dangerous flows. Move to high ground. pic.twitter.com/92VuAYydV3 — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) January 27, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.