The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning the public about the dangers of the ongoing heat wave, especially in certain parts of L.A. County.

Public Health issued an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley, including the eastern and western portions, beginning Thursday and remaining in place through Saturday.

While it’s predicted high temperatures will remain in the triple digits after Saturday, they are expected to fall from the high 100s to the low 100s.

Excessive heat warnings for Friday through Saturday were also issued for the northwest L.A. County mountains and the 5 Freeway corridor, east San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, West San Fernando Valley, and west San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor.

The heat warnings above are preceded by heat advisories on Thursday.

Heat advisories will also remain in place for Thursday through Saturday for the Santa Susana Mountains, east San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley, the Calabasas and Agoura Hills area, Palos Verdes Hills, and the east and west Santa Monica Mountains.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast for the San Fernando Valley, as shown on July 20, 2023. (KTLA)

Officials suggested people remain well hydrated, avoid going outside during the hottest times of the day, and stay aware of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, like high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness and confusion.

It’s also important to avoid leaving children or pets in cars, even if the windows are cracked or open.

“Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone,” Public Health said in a statement.

People should keep an eye out for friends, family, neighbors and animals.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated.”

The National Weather Service also warned of fire risk.

“During this heat wave expect humidities to drop, creating elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions across areas away from the coast,” the NWS said. “Any fire start could potentially bring rapid plume dominated fire growth in the region.”