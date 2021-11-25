SoCal retailers prepare for Black Friday shopping extravaganza

Retailers on Thursday were preparing for Black Friday shoppers, with many stores planning to open as early as 5 a.m. to kick off the holiday shopping spectacle.

Shopping was already underway at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, where more than 80 of the Citadel’s 130 outlet stores were open. And with the recent smash-and-grabs that have been occurring in other cities, safety is a big priority.

“We have a large security contingent of our own in-house security here all night long,” said David Blagg, general manager of Citadel Outlets. “We also have our partnership with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.”

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 25, 2021.