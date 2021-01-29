SoCal storm: Drivers trapped in mud when burn area above Azusa gives way

An early-morning mudslide trapped several drivers on a hillside above Azusa Friday morning as heavy downpours fell across Southern California.

This incident occurred about 6 a.m. on Highway 39 just north of Azusa. The area recently burned in the Ranch Fire, leaving the hillsides bare and susceptible to mudslides.

Strong showers were falling in the area when a section of the hillside around mile-marker 18 gave way, sending mud and rocks to the roadway below.

The mud came sliding down just as a white car was traveling down the highway.

Video from the scene showed the car stuck in about 2 to 3 feet of mud after it was hit by the slide.

At least two other vehicles stopped behind the white vehicle appeared to be trapped as well, unable to get past the mud in the road.

“I haven’t seen something like this since I’ve been living here,” Azusa resident David Soltis said about his trapped vehicle.

The drivers had to stay on the hillside until a Caltrans crew could come out and clear the road.

Another mudslide occurred in the same area about 11 p.m. Thursday night.

A Caltrans crew had to be called to get a trapped vehicle out of the mud in that incident as well.