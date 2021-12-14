An evacuation order was issued for Santa Barbara County residents near the Alisal Fire burn area as a storm dumped heavy showers on the region, triggering flash flood and debris flow warnings through Southern California Tuesday.

Evacuation warnings were also in place for near burn areas in Orange and Loas Angeles counties.

With debris flows possible in the burn scar areas of the Palisades, Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam and Lake fires, residents were told to plan for possible evacuations, in case they are needed.

Santa Barbara County evacuations

Santa Barbara received a record-breaking 0.9 inches of rain Monday, beating its previous record of 0.15 inches in 1941, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch is in effect in Santa Barbara County through noon Tuesday over the burn scar left by the Alisal Fire, which charred more than 16,900 acres in the Santa Ynez Mountains in October.

An evacuation order, which went into effect Monday, applies to the areas west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo and down to the ocean.

Residents were told to leave the area immediately.

An evacuation center was set up at the SBCC Wake Center on 300 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara. Residents can call the American Red Cross at 805-901-0845 for more information on the center.

For help evacuating animals, residents can call the Animal Services Hotline at 805-681-4332. After normal business hours, call the Sheriff’s non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724 to speak with on-call Animal Control Officer.

Santa Barbara County evacuation map:

“Please be prepared to sustain yourself and your household for multiple days if you choose not to evacuate, as you may not be able to leave the area and emergency responders may not be able to access your property in the event of road damage or a debris flow,” county officials said.

Drivers were warned not to to drive while it is dark or raining near the burn area, since roads may be damaged and vehicles may be swept away by moving water or debris.

Commuters who typically use the 101 Freeway through the Gaviota Coast and CA-154 on Tuesday morning were told to check road conditions, and consider working remotely if possible.

Los Angeles County evacuation warnings

A flood advisory was issued for Los Angeles County through 10 a.m., with minor flooding expected in low lying and poor drainage areas, and shallow mud and debris flows around the burn areas.

In Monrovia, an evacuation warning was issued for residents living in the areas of Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive.

Also under an evacuation warning are the areas of Valyermo, Juniper Hills and Devil’s Punchbowl near the Bobcat Fire burn scar, and the area of Lake Hughes and Kings Canyon Road near Lake Fire burn scar.

Residents in those burn areas can contact the American Red Cross at 800-675-5799 if they need help finding shelter.

#FlashFloodWatch for #DebrisFlow thru Tue near burn scars: Alisal, Palisades, Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, Lake.



Residents plan now if evacuations needed. Roads likely affected, possible closures. Small chance of structure damage. Road closures could strand residents. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/cw1bvOp9jz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 13, 2021

Orange County evacuation warnings

In Orange County, a voluntary evacuation warning was issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows.

The Bond Fire erupted in December last year, burning 6,686 acres and damaging dozens of structures.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the burn scar area, in effect through 9 p.m. Tuesday. The evacuation warning was expected to be in place through the flash flood watch.

“Canyon residents are strongly encouraged to prepare and evacuate now, especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs, and canyon residents with large animals,” county officials said.

A reception center is available at the Lake Forest Sport Park located at 28000 Rancho Parkway in Lake Forest. Residents can head to Meeting Room A to wait out the storm.

Orange County evacuation warning map: