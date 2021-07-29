SoCal swimmers should beware of strong currents after 8.2 Alaska earthquake

Manhattan Beach is shown March 24. There is no threat of a tsunami following Wednesday night’s magnitude 8.2 earthquake in the ocean off Alaska.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Southern California swimmers should beware of strong and unusual currents in local harbors Thursday morning after an 8.2-magnitude earthquake in the waters off Alaska late last night.

There is no threat of a tsunami in California or anywhere along the West Coast, including Alaska, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

But National Weather Service forecasters said it was a “good idea not to go swimming” in Southern California harbors on Thursday.

“We were expecting some very, very, very minor surges in and out of port,” said meteorologist David Sweet of the NWS’ Los Angeles office.

