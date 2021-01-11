SoCal teachers making lesson plans to address Capitol insurrection

Brianna Davis, a history and government teacher at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo, was showing a readout of the Declaration of Independence with her students online when she began receiving news alerts about the violent siege on Capitol Hill — live history careening into her government course.

“I don’t know what we’re watching. I don’t know what to do right now,” Davis recalled thinking as she struggled to respond to her virtual class, not about the profound 1776 document under study but the 2021 insurrection before their eyes. “There was no way to analyze the grievances of the colonists as things were going down in Washington D.C.”

The class ended as questions were just beginning, but Davis said she knew she needed a plan to help her students understand what happened.

“I can’t, in good faith, teach government and not teach this,” said Davis, who has taught for 19 years. Some of her students were grateful she chose to address it. “They were ready to talk about it.”

