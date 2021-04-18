SoCal to see elevated fire danger with heat, Santa Ana winds

Gusty Santa Ana winds and warm temperatures area expected in the coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Sunday, creating elevated fire danger in the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind advisories were issued for portions of L.A. and Ventura counties Sunday, with winds expected to gust at 30-45 mph in some areas, forecasters said.

Temperatures into the 80s are forecast, with some areas seeing 90 degrees — possibly setting heat records, according to the weather agency.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 18, 2021.

Elevated fire weather conditions on Sunday across LA/Ventura counties due to gusty #SantaAnaWinds, along with very warm temperatures and single digit humidities. Use caution with any potential source of fire! #Socal #cawx #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/V0sJWdyiAB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 18, 2021

Wind advisories issued for portions of LA/Ventura counties for Sunday. #SantaAnaWinds gusting 30-45 mph across wind favored areas, peaking in the morning and early afternoon. #LAwind ##LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/p7m5nqSIVe — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 18, 2021