SoCal to see elevated fire danger with heat, Santa Ana winds

Gusty Santa Ana winds and warm temperatures area expected in the coastal and valley areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Sunday, creating elevated fire danger in the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind advisories were issued for portions of L.A. and Ventura counties Sunday, with winds expected to gust at 30-45 mph in some areas, forecasters said.
Temperatures into the 80s are forecast, with some areas seeing 90 degrees — possibly setting heat records, according to the weather agency.
Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 18, 2021.