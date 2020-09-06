SoCal to see even hotter weather after Saturday’s record-breaking heat

The Labor Day weekend heat wave set new high-temperature records across Southern California on Saturday.

But the record books could be rewritten Sunday, with forecasters predicting another day of historic heat that is likely to be worse than Saturday.

The forecast

Temperatures were expected to climb even higher in some places Sunday, reaching 119 degrees in Woodland Hills, 114 in Pasadena and 110 in Simi Valley, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Some of these temperatures could be the all-time record for the location,” Sweet said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

No you didn't oversleep!! 🤣These are the temps as of 9 am this morning with some place even west of the mountains approaching 100 already! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OLFs8dZQ3L — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 6, 2020