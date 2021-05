Southern California is expected to see hot, dry and windy conditions in the interior valleys, mountains and deserts throughout this coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

That combination will create elevated fire conditions, in which brush fires can ignite easily and spread quickly, the weather agency said.

Parts of Southern California could experience temperatures of up to 100 degrees, forecasters said.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 30, 2021.