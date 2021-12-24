SoCal to see more rain Christmas Day and beyond

Addison McConnell, 2, of Redondo Beach rides her scooter in the rain during a family outing in Hermosa Beach.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Southern California residents got a brief Christmas Eve reprieve from a powerful winter storm that brought flash flooding, snarled traffic and prompted evacuations in some burn areas around the region.

The rain gave way to mostly sunny skies in the Los Angeles area early Friday, with scattered showers expected around the area through the afternoon. Thursday’s storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain in downtown Los Angeles and pummeled much of Southern California.

Camarillo Airport in Ventura County reported 2.6 inches of rain Thursday, and the Santa Barbara Airport saw just over 3 inches. In Orange County, John Wayne Airport reported 1.75 inches of rain.

Some Southland areas could accumulate another quarter-inch to half an inch of rainfall throughout the day on Friday due to intermittent showers, according to the National Weather Service.

