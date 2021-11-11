Rising temperatures, gusty winds bring elevated fire danger to Southern California

Warm temperatures and gusty winds are returning to California Thursday, bringing an elevated risk of fire danger through the weekend.

The gusty northeast winds have prompted wind advisories for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 2 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to blow between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The windy weather is expected to continue through Sunday, but the strongest period will be between Thursday and Friday, according to forecasters.

These strong winds, combined with low relative humidity will create areas of elevated critical fire weather, dangerous driving conditions and could lead to potential power outages.

It's been quite a windy night, especially across many mountain areas. The peak gust so far was 69 mph at Mt. Lowe up in SLO County! Check it out: https://t.co/tM72O99bgs

Expect Santa Ana winds to pick up this morning across LA/Ventura Counties with gusts 30-50 mph. #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/XuoELpi0vS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 11, 2021

Residents are asked to be careful with anything outside that could spark a fire.

California has already seen 2.5 million acres of land burned through early November, which is nearly double the average over the past 5 years, the New York Times reported.

While peak fire season is during the summer, two of the state’s most destructive fires – The Woolsey and Camp fires – both started in November.

Above average temperatures are also returning to Southern California. By the end of the week, forecasters predict highs into the 80s and even low-90s in some parts, with areas west of the mountains possibly experiencing temperatures about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive early next week.