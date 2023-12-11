Inland Empire officials are touting the Brightline West bullet train project linking Southern Nevada and Southern California as a “catalyst” for the region’s economy.

“Transportation projects like this one and others underway will bring more than $6 billion to the region and serve as an economic catalyst for development and tourism,” a release announcing a news conference Monday stated.

Officials from the City of Rancho Cucamonga, Metrolink, Omnitrans and others will gather at Cucamonga Station – the southernmost terminus for the train – at 10:30 a.m. to give further details about the project, which is expected to break ground in 2024.

President Joe Biden announced a $3 billion federal grant supporting the project in Las Vegas last week.

The railway will mark the “first world-class high-speed rail project in the nation,” Biden said.

Brightline West previously agreed to finance $10 billion of the estimated $12 billion project.

Connecting Las Vegas and Southern California by high-speed rail will create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs, boost our Southern Nevada tourism economy, and finally help us cut down on I-15 traffic,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto after Biden’s announcement.

Cortez Masto says the project could eliminate about 3 million cars from Interstate 15 every year, while creating about 35,000 “good-paying union jobs.”

White House officials say should be finished in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.