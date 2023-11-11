A group of female veterans dressed up as WWII-style pin-up models gave back to the community on Veteran’s Day at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center on Saturday.

“They answered the call to serve,” said one volunteer. “They fought for our country. There’s no better way to spend Veteran’s Day than giving back to the veteran community.”

“Sometimes a small gesture can back the biggest impact,” said Gina Elise, founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and active duty military personnel.

The female Vet Ambassadors, who are all veterans themselves, visited the Veterans Home on the West L.A. VA campus to spread cheer.

A group of female veterans with Pin-Ups for Vets, dressed up as WWII-style pin-up models while giving back to the community on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

The women create a yearly pin-up calendar where funds will go to support veterans’ healthcare, VA hospitals for medical equipment, homeless veterans with basic necessities and more.

“We feature female veterans as the models and we turn them into WWII pin-ups and help them channel their inner bombshell,” Elise explained. “A lot of the veterans and the patients don’t realize that the ladies who are dressed up in 1940s attire are actually veterans. So they are often shocked. It’s just a very special bond, that veteran-to-veteran connection.”

“When we go and visit, I never questioned whether we made a difference that day,” said Jennifer Marshall, a Navy veteran who has been with Pin-Ups for Vets for nine years. “It’s just really nice to connect with them one-on-one.”

Learn more about Pin-Ups for Vets by clicking here.