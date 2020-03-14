SoCalGas will not disconnect services to customers who can’t pay bills amid coronavirus outbreak

The Southern California Gas Company announced Friday that it will not disconnect services for customers who can’t pay their bills as the coronavirus outbreak prompts closures across the region.

“We understand that our customers may be worried about paying their upcoming natural gas bill at this time,” Paul Goldstein of SoCalGas said in a statement. “We want to help ease their concerns and continue to provide the reliable natural gas service they depend on to heat their homes and hot water and cook their food.”

The new policy will remain in effect until further notice, SoCalGas said.

The company said it’s also protecting employees by having technicians ask customers a series a of health-based questions before they enter their homes, and also practicing social distancing and increasing cleaning of facilities.

SoCalGas customers can call 1-877-238-0092 to speak with a representative about their bill.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said the company is taking steps to make sure it can continue delivering reliable water and electric services uninterrupted in the event there are fewer employees working at facilities because of the outbreak.

LADWP encouraged customers to pay their bills online rather than in person to help limit spread of the virus.

The utility recommended that those affected financially by the closures request a payment plan for their bills online.

“To help our customers get through any financial hardships that may occur as a result of Coronavirus/COVID-19, we offer generous extended payment plans,” LADWP said in a statement.

LADWP also assured residents that their tap water “is 100-percent safe to drink.”

“There is no threat to your public drinking water supply and no need to use bottled water,” the statement read.

