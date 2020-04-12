SoCal’s gloomy weather expected to last through Monday afternoon

A surfer walks on an empty bike path amid steady rainfall in Huntington Beach in April 2020. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Light rain and drizzle are on tap for most of Southern California on this Easter Sunday.

The wet weather is expected to last through the day and into Monday afternoon, said Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“We still have a lot of residual deep moisture,” she said, “so we’ve got some rain clouds.”

Most of the region will see a tenth of an inch or less of precipitation, with a little more possible in the foothills, she said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.