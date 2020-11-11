SoCal’s holiday lights festivities scale back due to COVID-19 restrictions

A 2016 photo from Riverside’s Festival of Lights, which is on hiatus this year due to the pandemic. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

An El Segundo holiday lights extravaganza will be scaled back this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced.

Since 1949, residents on East Acacia Avenue have concocted elaborate holiday displays that draw large crowds from all over Southern California. The street is closed to traffic, and visitors wander through the neighborhood on foot.

This year, citing a Los Angeles County order prohibiting large gatherings, the city will not issue a permit to block the street for what is known as Candy Cane Lane.

“For many years Candy Cane Lane has brought great joy to the community, but considering the unprecedented circumstances, canceling the high-profile event to limit exposure during a pandemic is the right thing to do,” a city press release said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.