Ski Dazzle, Southern California’s annual ski and snowboard expo is back this winter at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

From Saturday to Sunday, attendees will have the chance to shop for discounted winter sports gear and receive a free lift ticket to one of many ski resorts in California, Wyoming and Utah, according to event organizers.

More information about the event can be found at the event’s website here.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 11, 2021.