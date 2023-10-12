Southern California’s newest billionaire remains a mystery after winning Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot.

We know the $1.7 billion winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor located at 6032 Frazier Mountain Park Road in Kern County.

KTLA has reached out to the owner of the store, who will also receive $1 million for selling the ticket, but is waiting to hear back.

The winning $1.7 billion Powerball ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor. The store is seen here on Oct. 12, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

An area resident who spoke to the owner around 3 a.m. was outside the store Thursday morning.

“He was extremely ecstatic, very happy,” said Aaron, who admitted he doesn’t yet know who the winner is but said he “will find out a lot more” throughout the day. “We’re a small community up here.”

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.

A ticket matching five of the numbers, worth nearly $1 million, was sold at Atlantic Wine & Spirit at 504 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park.

The Frazier Park ticket marks the third billion-dollar winner sold in Southern California in less than a year.

Last November, a $2.04 billion ticket was claimed in Altadena, and a $1.04 billion ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles in July.

Lottery winners have one year from the day the numbers are drawn to claim their prize.