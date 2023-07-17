Soccer fans on foot and in cars took over an intersection in Pacoima to celebrate Mexico’s Gold Cup win Sunday night.

The street takeover took place around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Van Nuys boulevards.

Fans celebrate Mexico’s Gold Cup win in Pacoima on July 16, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Cars were doing doughnuts in the intersection as fans with Mexico flags cheered them on.

People were also seen playing soccer in the street.

The fans were celebrating Mexico’s 1-0 win over Panama in the Gold Cup championship game at SoFi Stadium.

The street party was broken up when Los Angeles Police Department units showed up.

It was unclear if any arrests were made.