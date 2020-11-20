Social media company Triller planned party at Hollywood Hills mansion despite COVID-19 surge

Triller Chief Executive Mike Lu sits for a portrait in his office in Century City in this undated photo. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

It was billed as a red carpet party for influencers at a Hollywood Hills mansion.

Triller, an L.A.-based company that operates a video sharing app that competes with TikTok, planned to host a private launch party Thursday for Irvine-based beauty products company UVé Beauty. The party was described as an “evening of glitz and glamour,” with “light bites, pampering, and live music,” according to an invitation reviewed by The Times.

At the six-bedroom, 9,800-square-foot, multimillion-dollar home featuring an infinity pool, guests would be treated to mini-makeovers using antimicrobial products after strolling on a red carpet, according to the invite. Paraffin hand masks and massages would also be available, sponsored by Corona Del Mar-based Facial Lounge, the invite stated.

“Social media star and DJ Charly Jordan,” the invite added, “will be spinning tunes as guests sip custom cocktails, snap Insta-worthy pics in the Triller photo booth, and eat sweet treats.”

