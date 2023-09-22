A social media influencer visiting from Dubai said he was among three victims robbed during a violent home-invasion robbery in Hollywood Hills West Thursday night.

The robbery was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Mannix Drive, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Surveillance video captured some of the incident, showing two masked suspects standing outside the front door.

Ring video captures suspects looking through the door of a Hollywood Hills West home on Sept. 21, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The victims say the suspects were armed and eventually gained access by breaking a side window.

The surveillance video also shows the suspects running out of the home through the front door carrying several items.

One of the victims was allegedly pistol-whipped in the face during the robbery.

Ishmael Khan, who described himself as a social media influencer from Dubai, was among the victims.

“They knew who I was … So, they found me on Instagram. They found out where I was … I don’t know who it was. Maybe it was some bad friends, some enemies,” Khan said.

The thieves allegedly grabbed a Rolex watch and other items worth an estimated $20,000 before leaving in a getaway car.

Police have not yet confirmed any details about the robbery or provided a description of a getaway car.

Authorities did confirm that they are searching for three to four male suspects.

The man who was pistol-whipped had an injury to his nose and a black eye but did not go to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.