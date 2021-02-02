Social media influencer says she came up with ‘Hollyboob’ sign prank after warning over nudity on Instagram

The Hollywood sign is seen on Feb. 1, 2021, after six people scales the area to modify the letters. (@doxalalao via Twitter)

Two social media influencers who managed to make the Hollywood sign read “Hollyboob” before being arrested on suspicion of trespassing Monday said they did so to challenge censorship on Instagram. One of them, they said, lost millions of followers — and part of her livelihood — when her accounts were shuttered for nudity.

That their stunt also raised awareness for breast cancer and brought smiles to faces around the world, they said, were bonuses.

“It’s awesome,” said Julia Rose, 27, of L.A., whose Shag Mag company brands itself as a modern rival to Playboy. “All of it combined together has been really, really great.”

In an interview with The Times on Tuesday, Rose said she first conceptualized the prank last year after being warned about nudity on her personal and company Instagram accounts, which had about 6 million followers combined.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.