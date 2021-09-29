Social media post of Yorba Linda student seemingly mocking Latino students under investigation

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen in Moscow on March 23, 2018. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

A social media post of an Orange County student seemingly mocking Latino students at a rival school has prompted an investigation by the district and outraged parents and community members.

The screenshot shows a student at Yorba Linda High School holding up a poster that says, “ur dad is my GARDENER,” apparently aimed at the students at Esperanza High School ahead of the schools’ football game Friday.

The student population at Esperanza High for the 2020-21 school year was 37% Latino, according to the school’s website. At Yorba Linda High School, the Latino population was 19%, according to the school’s website.

In an email sent to the Yorba Linda High School community, Principal Richard Dinh denounced the poster and social media post.

