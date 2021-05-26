Social media video leads to Irvine man’s arrest tied to car vandalisms

Shallom Han is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Irvine Police Department on May 26, 2021.

A man was arrested in connection with several car vandalisms after a person on social media recognized him in a surveillance video, the Irvine Police Department reported Wednesday.

Shallom Han, 35, of Irvine, is facing a felony vandalism charge for allegedly causing more than $50,000 in damage after using a sharp object to damage several cars, police said in a news release.

The most recent vandalisms were reported on May 20 when Irvine police responded to the parking structures at Park Plaza. Police said one of the damaged cars had “recording capabilities” and captured a man using a sharp object to make deep scratches in the vehicle’s paint.

Several other cars in the area also sustained similar damage on May 19 and May 21, police said.

And seven more cars were vandalized between May 21 and May 22 at an apartment community located at 2777 Alton Parkway.

According to police, the man captured on surveillance video at Park Plaza was also seen walking through a parking structure at the apartments on Alton Parkway.

Han was arrested after video surveillance of the vandal was shared on a social media platform and a member of the community recognized him and called police.

An Irvine police officer also identified Han based on previous contacts with him.

Han was arrested in Costa Mesa on Sunday with the help of the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Etlinger at 949-724-7188 or email detlinger@cityofirvine.org.

