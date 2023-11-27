If there was one word to describe your favorite NFL team’s stadium, would it be “bougie?”
According to Merriam-Webster, “bougie” (pronounced boo-gee and alternatively spelled “boujee”) is defined as “marked by a concern for wealth, possessions and respectability.”
As it turns out, every professional football stadium has a certain “bougie score,” according to new research by online gaming experts at Casino.org.
Researchers used several metrics to come to their conclusion on the “bougiest” stadium, including stadium capacity, the number of luxury suites, how many bathrooms and concession stands are in the stadium and the overall cost of construction. Each stadium was given a score between 0 and 100, with 100 being the most “bougie.”
Based on their findings, L.A.’s very own SoFi Stadium came out with a weighted “bougie score” of 100.
With a capacity of 70,240 people, the home of the Chargers and Rams has 260 luxury boxes, 26 concession stands and 167 bathrooms. It is the NFL’s most expensive stadium by far, with an overall building cost of $5.5 billion.
SoFi has a wrap-around screen and employs “digital twinning” technology, making it among the most tech savvy venues to see a football game at in the country.
On the other side of the spectrum, Soldier Field – home of the Chicago Bears – has the lowest “bougie score” of an NFL stadium with a whopping 0, according to data from Casino.org.
Soldier Field can house 61,500 fans and has 131 suites, 114 bathrooms and 22 concession stands, the latter of which ranks as the fewest in the league.
The bougiest stadiums in the NFL can be viewed in the table below:
|Rank
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|“Bougie score”
|Capacity
|# of suites
|# of bathrooms
|# of food stands
|Cost to build
|1.
|SoFi Stadium
|Chargers, Rams
|100
|70,240
|260
|167
|26
|$5.5bn
|2.
|AT&T Stadium
|Cowboys
|99
|80,000
|300
|120
|95
|$1.77bn
|3.
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Broncos
|81
|76,125
|144
|N/A
|116
|$400m
|4.
|Gillette Stadium
|Patriots
|74
|66,829
|92
|60
|138
|$529m
|5.
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Vikings
|73
|66,655
|141
|979
|51
|$1.1bn
|6.
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Dolphins
|64
|65,326
|216
|80
|100
|$313m
|7.
|Allegiant Stadium
|Raiders
|62.4
|65,000
|128
|297
|84
|$1.9bn
|8.
|Lambeau Field
|Packers
|62.1
|81,441
|168
|171
|39
|$469m
|9.
|MetLife Stadium
|Giants/Jets
|61
|82,500
|217
|124
|37
|$2.15bn
|10.
|Caesars Super dome
|Saints
|59
|73,208
|165
|126
|72
|$7.29m
|11.
|Levi’s Stadium
|49ers
|58
|68,500
|174
|103
|84
|$1.3bn
|12.
|NRG Stadium
|Texans
|57
|72,220
|186
|81
|69
|$360m
|13.
|FedEx Field
|Command ers
|56
|82,000
|243
|79
|43
|$458m
|14.
|GEHA Field at Arrow head Stadium
|Chiefs
|48
|76,416
|128
|102
|66
|$301m
|15.
|Bank of America Stadium
|Panthers
|46.4
|75,523
|158
|95
|64
|$463m
|16.
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Eagles
|46.01
|69,596
|172
|88
|61
|$814m
|17.
|Mercedes Benz Stadium
|Falcons
|41
|71,000
|90
|N/A
|70
|$1.6bn
|18.
|Nissan Stadium
|Titans
|40
|69,143
|143
|78
|62
|$509m
|19.
|Acrisure Stadium
|Steelers
|29
|68,400
|129
|56
|59
|$464m
|20.
|Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Browns
|28
|67,895
|143
|71
|59
|$497m
|21.
|EverBank Field
|Jaguars
|27
|69,132
|39
|52
|66
|$239m
|22.
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Colts
|26.4
|67,000
|139
|113
|50
|$720m
|23.
|Raymond James Stadium
|Buccaneers
|24
|65,890
|100
|98
|47
|$303m
|24.
|Lumen Field
|Seattle Seahawks
|23
|69,000
|111
|63
|40
|$700m
|25.
|State Farm Stadium
|Cardinals
|22
|63,400
|88
|50
|40
|$455m
|26.
|Ford Field
|Lions
|20
|65,000
|99
|106
|30
|$814m
|27.
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Ravens
|13
|71,008
|70
|64
|44
|$220m
|28.
|Paycor Stadium
|Bengals
|1.9
|65,515
|114
|130
|56
|$773m
|29.
|Highmark Stadium
|Bills
|1
|71,608
|48
|86
|26
|$145m
|30.
|Soldier Field
|Bears
|0
|61,500
|131
|114
|22
|$632m
Does a team’s home venue’s “bougieness” have an effect on their success?
The answer is not a definitive one; of the last five Super Bowl winners (New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams), two of them (Patriots and Rams) have a top four “bougiest” stadium in the league.