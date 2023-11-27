If there was one word to describe your favorite NFL team’s stadium, would it be “bougie?”

According to Merriam-Webster, “bougie” (pronounced boo-gee and alternatively spelled “boujee”) is defined as “marked by a concern for wealth, possessions and respectability.”

As it turns out, every professional football stadium has a certain “bougie score,” according to new research by online gaming experts at Casino.org.

Researchers used several metrics to come to their conclusion on the “bougiest” stadium, including stadium capacity, the number of luxury suites, how many bathrooms and concession stands are in the stadium and the overall cost of construction. Each stadium was given a score between 0 and 100, with 100 being the most “bougie.”

Based on their findings, L.A.’s very own SoFi Stadium came out with a weighted “bougie score” of 100.

A general view of the interior of SoFi Stadium is seen during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

With a capacity of 70,240 people, the home of the Chargers and Rams has 260 luxury boxes, 26 concession stands and 167 bathrooms. It is the NFL’s most expensive stadium by far, with an overall building cost of $5.5 billion.

SoFi has a wrap-around screen and employs “digital twinning” technology, making it among the most tech savvy venues to see a football game at in the country.

On the other side of the spectrum, Soldier Field – home of the Chicago Bears – has the lowest “bougie score” of an NFL stadium with a whopping 0, according to data from Casino.org.

Soldier Field during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Soldier Field can house 61,500 fans and has 131 suites, 114 bathrooms and 22 concession stands, the latter of which ranks as the fewest in the league.

The bougiest stadiums in the NFL can be viewed in the table below:

Rank Stadium Team(s) “Bougie score” Capacity # of suites # of bathrooms # of food stands Cost to build 1. SoFi Stadium Chargers, Rams 100 70,240 260 167 26 $5.5bn 2. AT&T Stadium Cowboys 99 80,000 300 120 95 $1.77bn 3. Empower Field at Mile High Broncos 81 76,125 144 N/A 116 $400m 4. Gillette Stadium Patriots 74 66,829 92 60 138 $529m 5. U.S. Bank Stadium Vikings 73 66,655 141 979 51 $1.1bn 6. Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins 64 65,326 216 80 100 $313m 7. Allegiant Stadium Raiders 62.4 65,000 128 297 84 $1.9bn 8. Lambeau Field Packers 62.1 81,441 168 171 39 $469m 9. MetLife Stadium Giants/Jets 61 82,500 217 124 37 $2.15bn 10. Caesars Super dome Saints 59 73,208 165 126 72 $7.29m 11. Levi’s Stadium 49ers 58 68,500 174 103 84 $1.3bn 12. NRG Stadium Texans 57 72,220 186 81 69 $360m 13. FedEx Field Command ers 56 82,000 243 79 43 $458m 14. GEHA Field at Arrow head Stadium Chiefs 48 76,416 128 102 66 $301m 15. Bank of America Stadium Panthers 46.4 75,523 158 95 64 $463m 16. Lincoln Financial Field Eagles 46.01 69,596 172 88 61 $814m 17. Mercedes Benz Stadium Falcons 41 71,000 90 N/A 70 $1.6bn 18. Nissan Stadium Titans 40 69,143 143 78 62 $509m 19. Acrisure Stadium Steelers 29 68,400 129 56 59 $464m 20. Cleveland Browns Stadium Browns 28 67,895 143 71 59 $497m 21. EverBank Field Jaguars 27 69,132 39 52 66 $239m 22. Lucas Oil Stadium Colts 26.4 67,000 139 113 50 $720m 23. Raymond James Stadium Buccaneers 24 65,890 100 98 47 $303m 24. Lumen Field Seattle Seahawks 23 69,000 111 63 40 $700m 25. State Farm Stadium Cardinals 22 63,400 88 50 40 $455m 26. Ford Field Lions 20 65,000 99 106 30 $814m 27. M&T Bank Stadium Ravens 13 71,008 70 64 44 $220m 28. Paycor Stadium Bengals 1.9 65,515 114 130 56 $773m 29. Highmark Stadium Bills 1 71,608 48 86 26 $145m 30. Soldier Field Bears 0 61,500 131 114 22 $632m Data: Casino.org

Does a team’s home venue’s “bougieness” have an effect on their success?

The answer is not a definitive one; of the last five Super Bowl winners (New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams), two of them (Patriots and Rams) have a top four “bougiest” stadium in the league.