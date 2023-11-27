If there was one word to describe your favorite NFL team’s stadium, would it be “bougie?” 

According to Merriam-Webster, “bougie” (pronounced boo-gee and alternatively spelled “boujee”) is defined as “marked by a concern for wealth, possessions and respectability.” 

As it turns out, every professional football stadium has a certain “bougie score,” according to new research by online gaming experts at Casino.org

Researchers used several metrics to come to their conclusion on the “bougiest” stadium, including stadium capacity, the number of luxury suites, how many bathrooms and concession stands are in the stadium and the overall cost of construction. Each stadium was given a score between 0 and 100, with 100 being the most “bougie.” 

Based on their findings, L.A.’s very own SoFi Stadium came out with a weighted “bougie score” of 100. 

A general view of the interior of SoFi Stadium is seen during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
With a capacity of 70,240 people, the home of the Chargers and Rams has 260 luxury boxes, 26 concession stands and 167 bathrooms. It is the NFL’s most expensive stadium by far, with an overall building cost of $5.5 billion. 

SoFi has a wrap-around screen and employs “digital twinning” technology, making it among the most tech savvy venues to see a football game at in the country.

On the other side of the spectrum, Soldier Field – home of the Chicago Bears – has the lowest “bougie score” of an NFL stadium with a whopping 0, according to data from Casino.org. 

Soldier Field during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Soldier Field can house 61,500 fans and has 131 suites, 114 bathrooms and 22 concession stands, the latter of which ranks as the fewest in the league. 

The bougiest stadiums in the NFL can be viewed in the table below: 

RankStadiumTeam(s)“Bougie score”Capacity# of suites# of bathrooms# of food standsCost to build
1.SoFi StadiumChargers, Rams10070,24026016726$5.5bn
2.AT&T StadiumCowboys9980,00030012095$1.77bn
3.Empower Field at Mile HighBroncos8176,125144N/A116$400m
4.Gillette StadiumPatriots7466,8299260138$529m
5.U.S. Bank StadiumVikings7366,65514197951$1.1bn
6.Hard Rock StadiumDolphins6465,32621680100$313m
7.Allegiant StadiumRaiders62.465,00012829784$1.9bn
8.Lambeau FieldPackers62.181,44116817139$469m
9.MetLife StadiumGiants/Jets6182,50021712437$2.15bn
10.Caesars Super domeSaints5973,20816512672$7.29m
11.Levi’s Stadium49ers5868,50017410384$1.3bn
12.NRG StadiumTexans5772,2201868169$360m
13.FedEx FieldCommand ers5682,0002437943$458m
14.GEHA Field at Arrow head StadiumChiefs4876,41612810266$301m
15.Bank of America StadiumPanthers46.475,5231589564$463m
16.Lincoln Financial FieldEagles46.0169,5961728861$814m
17.Mercedes Benz StadiumFalcons4171,00090N/A70$1.6bn
18.Nissan StadiumTitans4069,1431437862$509m
19.Acrisure StadiumSteelers 2968,4001295659$464m
20.Cleveland Browns StadiumBrowns2867,8951437159$497m
21.EverBank FieldJaguars2769,132395266$239m
22.Lucas Oil StadiumColts26.467,00013911350$720m
23.Raymond James StadiumBuccaneers2465,8901009847$303m
24.Lumen FieldSeattle Seahawks2369,0001116340$700m
25.State Farm StadiumCardinals2263,400885040$455m
26.Ford FieldLions2065,0009910630$814m
27.M&T Bank StadiumRavens1371,008706444$220m
28.Paycor StadiumBengals1.965,51511413056$773m
29.Highmark StadiumBills171,608488626$145m
30.Soldier FieldBears061,50013111422$632m
Does a team’s home venue’s “bougieness” have an effect on their success?

The answer is not a definitive one; of the last five Super Bowl winners (New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams), two of them (Patriots and Rams) have a top four “bougiest” stadium in the league.