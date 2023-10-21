The L.A. Bowl, the annual college football bowl game held at SoFi Stadium, has a new host, and with the new host comes a new name.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski was announced as the host on Saturday, replacing Jimmy Kimmel. The game will now be known as the L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk.

The game will feature the Mountain West conference’s top-ranked team against the Pac-12’s number five seed, according to a press release from the stadium, although with the Pac-12’s dissolution, the bowl game’s seeding is set to change next year.

Gronk is bringing his “unique style and flair” back to college football, SoFi Stadium officials said, and will make a “grand entrance” to start the festivities before presiding over the coin toss and leading the trophy presentation.

“At the trophy presentation, Gronkowski will present the winning team with the bowl game’s one-of-a-kind L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk championship belt,” the press release said.

Rob Gronkowski poses with the L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk championship belt. (L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk)

While at the University of Arizona, Gronkowski and his brother Chris played in the Las Vegas Bowl, which relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 and was renamed the L.A. Bowl. They were victorious in their 2008 bowl game appearance, beating 16th-ranked Brigham Young University by a score of 31-21.

Also featured at the L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk will be custom merchandise, food and beverage specials and the opportunity for fans to compete against Gronk in an in-game contest.

The game will be preceded by a fun and interactive week of events at Hollywood Park, officials said, including a free pep rally, fan fest and more.

“Football has brought me so many incredible opportunities and I’m thrilled to return to college football as the host of my very own bowl game,” Rob Gronkowski said.

The L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk will take place on Dec. 16.