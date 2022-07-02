Home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — and also the site of Super Bowl LVI — SoFi Stadium is no stranger to epic battles.

On Saturday, a different type of event will be taking place in the state-of-the-art sports complex: a Nerf war.

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle is billed as the largest Nerf battle in the world. The all-ages event kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the massive gathering, which has also been held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The foam blaster battle promises hours of fun, celebrity sightings and special tours of Inglewood’s crown jewel stadium.

Those looking to take to the battlefield will need to bring their own Nerf or other foam blaster weapons, as well as protective eyewear.

Prizes are available for participants in select events.

Ticket prices vary based on how quick tickets are sold. If you want to attend, your best value is in buying tickets as soon as possible, organizers said.

Safety restrictions have the event capped at 4,000 attendees.

For information about rules, events, special experiences and ticket prices, click here.