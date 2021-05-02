SoFi Stadium to host star-studded concert with audience of healthcare, essential workers

A star-studded concert at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Sunday will be one of the first major in-person events in Los Angeles County since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause on such large gatherings.

Vax Live kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by Selena Gomez, chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan and features performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R., according to event organizer Global Citizen, an anti-poverty nonprofit.

The event is intended to celebrate the U.S. vaccination campaign as well as help ensure people in other countries get vaccines. The audience will be made up of fully vaccinated healthcare and other essential workers, and they’ll be required to show proof of vaccination, according to the organizers.

Global Citizen representatives say they have worked with county and state public health authorities to ensure multiple layers of safety precautions. Attendees are required to wear double-layered disposable or cloth masks when they’re not eating or drinking. Neck gaiters and bandannas won’t be permitted, and security guards will enforce masking rules, organizers say.

